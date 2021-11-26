Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

ABT stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

