Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report $2.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,312. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.99.
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
