Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report $2.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,312. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

