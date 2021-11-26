Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,943 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

