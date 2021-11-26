Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.43.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,943 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
