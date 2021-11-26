ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.37

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.62. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 83,129 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 566.0% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 141,489 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $172,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.