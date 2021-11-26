Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) versus Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Head to Head Contrast

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.67% 8.47% 1.49% Level One Bancorp 29.67% 16.88% 1.34%

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Level One Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.28 billion 5.48 $528.90 million $5.72 13.26 Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 2.73 $20.41 million $4.12 9.75

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 1 2 0 2.25 Level One Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Level One Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Level One Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

