Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,547,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 67,075 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTLD stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

