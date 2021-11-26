Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $620.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

