Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.82.

NYSE:RACE opened at $268.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

