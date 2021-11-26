Prudential Financial Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $117.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

