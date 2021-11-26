Prudential Financial Inc. Has $897,000 Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 382.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $722.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

