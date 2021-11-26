Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

