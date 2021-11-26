PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. 28,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.