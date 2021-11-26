PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $134.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.34 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $500.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. UBS Group dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.