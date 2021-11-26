PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 3.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 41,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,805. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

