Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 76.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $10,549,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 929,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,303,272. The stock has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

