Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.