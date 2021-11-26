Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.17. 398,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,399. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

