Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $5.99 on Friday, hitting $664.28. 96,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,469. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $641.83 and a 200-day moving average of $566.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

