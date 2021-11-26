Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

DG traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.35. 22,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,382. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

