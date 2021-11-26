Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Raised by Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.22. Wedbush currently has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.