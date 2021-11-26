Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $134.96 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

