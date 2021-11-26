Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

