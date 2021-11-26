Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Cut by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.