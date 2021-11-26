Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.23 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

