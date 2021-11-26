QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for QIWI’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

QIWI stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,399,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QIWI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QIWI by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 152,036 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in QIWI by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 123,117 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.