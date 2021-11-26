QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for QIWI’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
QIWI stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. QIWI has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.
QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QIWI Company Profile
Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.
