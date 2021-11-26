Qtum Price Hits $14.27 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.27 or 0.00026574 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $587.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,928,781 coins and its circulating supply is 98,894,978 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

