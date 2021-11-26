QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0344 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $220.12 million and $51.21 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

