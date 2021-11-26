QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

QNST stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

