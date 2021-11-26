Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 74,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,331,327 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Specifically, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

