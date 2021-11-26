Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) vs. CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Financial Review

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radware and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.41 $9.64 million $0.34 86.41 CoStar Group $1.66 billion 18.47 $227.13 million $0.60 129.53

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Radware and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40 CoStar Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.49%. CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $74.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Radware’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53% CoStar Group 12.51% 6.82% 5.33%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Radware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data; LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners; STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry; BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales; and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

