Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits One Day Volume of $71,665.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $71,665.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

