Raymond James Boosts Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$4.00

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
IFOS stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.09.
About Itafos
