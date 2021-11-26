Raymond James Boosts Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$4.00

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFOS stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.09.

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

