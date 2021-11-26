Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million.
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
