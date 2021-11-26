Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $1.53 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

