RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.79. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

