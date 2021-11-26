RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

