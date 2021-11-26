REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $335,699.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 69.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About REAL

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

