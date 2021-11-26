Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $84.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

