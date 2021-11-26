Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/18/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

11/15/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $360.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $360.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $317.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $364.00 to $342.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $329.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $315.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $298.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $275.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $352.00 to $322.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $325.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

