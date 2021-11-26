Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.44. 4,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

