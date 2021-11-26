Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $452.31 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $328.80 and a one year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.