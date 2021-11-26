Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $298.72 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.32 and a 200-day moving average of $272.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

