Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,490.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.54 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

