Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

