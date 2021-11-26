Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,329 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

