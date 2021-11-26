Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.91. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.