Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refinable has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

