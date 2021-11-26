Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $16.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

