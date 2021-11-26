Reliant Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.76. 10,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

