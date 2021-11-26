Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 27,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,986. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.